YF Link Price Tops $228.90 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $228.90 or 0.00486919 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $559,694.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006847 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.