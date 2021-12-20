Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops One Day Volume of $538,446.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $538,446.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.08339399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,910.53 or 0.99818943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00074243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

