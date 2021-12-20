YUMMY Price Up 20.9% This Week (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. YUMMY has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $118,712.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.17 or 0.08325672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.44 or 0.99983488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,744,074,802 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

