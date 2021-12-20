Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Post $1.75 EPS

Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $101.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.96.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

