Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post sales of $750,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $33.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.97 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.