Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lufax during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lufax by 276.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 195.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lufax by 733.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 891,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 784,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,806,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,358. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

