Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

MX stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

