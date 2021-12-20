Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,532. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 380,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,863. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

