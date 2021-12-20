Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

