Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings of $3.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $28.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.50. 478,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,701. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.