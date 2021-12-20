Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post $17.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.22 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $16.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.54 billion to $64.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.97 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

RTX opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $6,321,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 116.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.