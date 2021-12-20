Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $21.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.91 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $61.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

