Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Real Good Food.

A number of research firms have commented on RGF. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RGF traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,707. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

