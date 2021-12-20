Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $997.68 Million

Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $997.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $984.46 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $745.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

HZNP opened at $103.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,249,751 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.