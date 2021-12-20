Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

SHEN opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

