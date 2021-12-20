Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $66.98. 12,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 540,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

