Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €110.00 ($123.60) to €101.00 ($113.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.50. Zalando has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

