Zeepin Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $462,876.04 and approximately $44,203.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.17 or 0.08325672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.44 or 0.99983488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

