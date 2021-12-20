Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00329342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00131287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00087916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000124 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

