Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 13,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 762,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $813.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zogenix by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 295,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

