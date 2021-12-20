ZooKeeper Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $152,687.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.01 or 0.08229388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.19 or 0.99912192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002611 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 85,946,925 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.