Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $304.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.12. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $35,464,760 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.