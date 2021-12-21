-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.13. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 159,561 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $17.40.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

