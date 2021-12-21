-$0.07 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 3,397,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,034. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

