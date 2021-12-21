$0.09 EPS Expected for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRF.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BRF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 325,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BRF has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.58.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

