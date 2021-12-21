-$0.11 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.11. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

SRNE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 3,513,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

