-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Akerna posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

KERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,794. Akerna has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 239,859 shares of company stock worth $577,339 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Akerna during the third quarter worth about $654,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Akerna by 99.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Akerna by 61.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akerna by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.