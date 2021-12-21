$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock worth $435,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NETGEAR by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. 318,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $895.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

