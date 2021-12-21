-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWLT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE OWLT traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 875,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. Owlet has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth $94,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

