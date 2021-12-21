-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vaxart by 19.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. 5,043,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,182,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Vaxart has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

