$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.25. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 18,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

