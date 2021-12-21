$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. BOX posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,222 shares of company stock worth $2,684,010. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 586,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after acquiring an additional 703,086 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 1,889,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,591. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.51.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

