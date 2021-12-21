-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is $0.32. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 244,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,436,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 220,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,459. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

