-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.26). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $994.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.48. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

