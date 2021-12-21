$0.39 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 24,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,413. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $476.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.