$0.53 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,715. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.38. Trex has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

