$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. First Busey posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 121,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,753. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Busey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

