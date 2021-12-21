-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,814 shares of company stock worth $381,555 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.