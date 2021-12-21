-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($2.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVI. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 255,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,533. Viad has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $855.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.91.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

