$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.45. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

