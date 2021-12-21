$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

NYSE:XYL opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.69. Xylem has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

