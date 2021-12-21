-$1.39 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.93). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

ALBO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 155,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,062. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $457.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

