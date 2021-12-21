$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.46. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 304,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

