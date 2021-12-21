$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.46. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 304,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.