1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 659,446 shares.The stock last traded at $22.05 and had previously closed at $21.96.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 390,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.