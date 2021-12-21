$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

BLDR traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. 2,772,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,221. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 271,099 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

