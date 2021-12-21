109,349 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Bought by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. United States Natural Gas Fund accounts for 0.2% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CenterStar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of UNG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 9,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

