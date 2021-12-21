$110.35 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.70 million and the lowest is $110.10 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $104.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $401.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $401.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $440.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.