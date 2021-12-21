11,147 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,147 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

