11,424 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 152,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Garmin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin stock opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

