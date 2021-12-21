$131.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to post $131.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $247.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $482.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.66 million to $483.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $570.54 million, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $586.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNDT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.